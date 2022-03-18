Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.80 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will announce $154.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $639.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $639.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 355,319 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

