Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.64 million and the highest is $191.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $166.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $838.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

COUP stock traded up $9.46 on Tuesday, reaching $91.37. 147,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,530. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.70.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

