Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $454.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.73 million and the highest is $455.80 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $2,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 301.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 605,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

