Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $33.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $906.12 million, a PE ratio of 3,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

