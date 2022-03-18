Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. 231,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,699. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

