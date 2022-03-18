Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.86 Million

Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $325.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

WD opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.