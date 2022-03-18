Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.39 Million

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $400.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

TPIC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. 888,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 180.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 78,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

