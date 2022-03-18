Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.39 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPICGet Rating) to announce sales of $400.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPICGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

TPIC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. 888,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 180.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 78,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.