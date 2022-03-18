Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

SELB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SELB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 686,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

