Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.80 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $219.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,789. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

