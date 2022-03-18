Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $219.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Perficient posted sales of $169.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $929.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.40 million to $938.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of PRFT opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.01. Perficient has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after buying an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

