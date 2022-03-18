Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NTGR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,876. The company has a market cap of $716.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.