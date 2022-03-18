Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) will post $684.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. 9,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,074. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

