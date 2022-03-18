Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DDI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

