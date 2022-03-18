Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $5,470,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,599. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

