Zacks: Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

