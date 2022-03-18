Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $302.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.63 million to $306.29 million. iRobot posted sales of $303.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRBT. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 124.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.99.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

