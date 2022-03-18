Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will report $31.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $131.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.29 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

