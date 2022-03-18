Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.26. 39,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,781. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veru by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Veru by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

