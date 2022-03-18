Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Valvoline has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

