Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will post $229.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.30 million and the lowest is $225.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $148.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

MRVI opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,645.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 374,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 130,525.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.