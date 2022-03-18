Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.56. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 9,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

