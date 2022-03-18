Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report $75.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $75.58 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,903. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

