YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

