YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $371.40 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

