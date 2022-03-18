YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

