YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MLM stock opened at $383.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.53 and its 200 day moving average is $391.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
