YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 209,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $566.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.09, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.