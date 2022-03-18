YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 823 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

