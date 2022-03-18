YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $425.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.47 and its 200 day moving average is $600.72.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

