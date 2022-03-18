Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xometry updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

XMTR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,063. Xometry has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60.

In other news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

