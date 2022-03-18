Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of XERS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.