Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

