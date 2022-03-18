Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XENE. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

