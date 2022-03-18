Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

