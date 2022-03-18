WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

WW International stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $721.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

