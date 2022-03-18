WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,210.0 days.

WUXIF stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

