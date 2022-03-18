WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,210.0 days.
WUXIF stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
