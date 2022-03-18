WT Wealth Management Sells 921 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $141.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

