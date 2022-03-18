WT Wealth Management Sells 6,485 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $51.33.

