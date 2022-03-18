WT Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 41,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

