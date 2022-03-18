WT Wealth Management Has $2.72 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

NYSE:PLD opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.