WT Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

