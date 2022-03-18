WT Wealth Management Acquires 227 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average of $204.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.