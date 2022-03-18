Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

