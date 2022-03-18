Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

