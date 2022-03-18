Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2,900.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5,300.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,221.80.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZAF remained flat at $$38.64 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.