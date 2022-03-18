WINkLink (WIN) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $257.14 million and approximately $195.95 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

