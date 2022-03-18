Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.
Wingstop stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54.
In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period.
About Wingstop (Get Rating)
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.