Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

