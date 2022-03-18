Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.32.

WSM traded up $8.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

