Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.