Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of WSM opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79.
WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
