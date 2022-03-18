Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLMS shares. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

