Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

